Claudia Goldin’s Nobel is a Wake-up Call for India's Disjointed Labour Markets

Claudia Goldin was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday, the third woman to receive the economics prize since the award started in 1969.

The 77-year-old Harvard economist spent decades analysing troves of data to produce research illuminating the history of women’s job-market experiences.

Here is a good thread that summarizing her work in short.

Goldin’s expansive work portfolio includes pieces on the drivers of female labor-force participation, the origins of the gender pay gap, and hiring biases against women. Her paper, Why Women Won, which documented the evolution of women’s legal rights, was published this month.