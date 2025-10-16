Kshatriya by Karma: Chirag Paswan's Inter-Caste Politics in the Age of Hindutva

The surprise with the bargaining power of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), described often as punching above its weight, is related to a mis-recognition: it is no longer a party of Dalits alone. Its leader, Chirag Paswan, is equally often mistaken to be a Dalit leader, but he is not just a Dalit leader. Even other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) one-caste parties struggle with this distinction, and see him in their own image.

The film Miley Na Miley Hum, Chirag Paswan’s debut as an actor, offers a clue as to what makes him different. In an interesting instance of what appears to be caste-blind casting, Chirag played the role of a Kshatriya boy with aspirations. As it turns out, the cast(e)-ing was by no means blind, but was rather profoundly, even if unintentionally, foresighted.

As in reel life, he is turning out to be a Kshatriya in the political theatre of Bihar politics. Given that the Dusadh community to which the Paswans belong, the second largest Scheduled Caste group in Bihar, has a history of claiming Kshatriya status, it is not surprising that Chirag Paswan is now claiming a 'Kshatriya by karma' status in the Hindutva world.