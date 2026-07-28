'Chauhaan': The Rajput Ethos Is Bigger Than Today's Identity Politics

That inheritance found its natural continuation when I was commissioned into the Rajput Regiment, one of the Indian Army's most battle-honoured and illustrious Infantry Regiments. For more than four decades in “uniform”, I had the privilege of serving the Rajput Regiment with a natural and abiding sense of belonging. Echoes of my childhood thrived in our regimental motto—“Victory or death in battle has been the religion of the Rajput from time immemorial. It is his character that he knows no fear.”

Yet, the Rajput identity I inherited at home and experienced in the Indian Army was never one rooted in regression, exclusion, or hubris. It drew its strength not merely from tales of martial valour, but from an enduring code of honour that placed courage alongside compassion, chivalry alongside humility, and strength alongside decency. Those, above all, were the values I came to truly believe, lay at the heart of the Rajput tradition.

Therefore, the Rajput identity couldn’t ever be about exclusivism. It was understood as an ethical and cultural inheritance rather than a sectarian one. A Rajput could be Hindu, Muslim, or Sikh. Faith might differ, but the code of honour did not. What bound us together was not theology or claims of social superiority, but a shared commitment to fidelity to one's word, dignity in conduct (maryada), and above all, generosity towards others.