AI, Sex, and Loopholes: Can OpenAI Keep Erotic Chat Safe?

OpenAI will roll out a new ChatGPT feature in December 2025, allowing verified adults to generate erotic text and engage in romantic or sexual conversations. Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like Replika and Grok already do this, but OpenAI’s entry marks a turning point.

The company frames this as “treating adults like adults”. But it’s a commercial strategy to keep users talking and paying.

OpenAI burned through more than $2.5 billion (£1.8 billion) in cash in the first half of 2024. Erotic chat promises what investors crave most – engagement. Elon Musk’s Grok platform charges £30 a month for erotic companion features.

OpenAI, like other tech firms, says it will restrict erotic content through age verification and moderation filters. In theory, only verified adults will be able to access these modes. In practice, such systems are easily fooled. Teenagers routinely bypass age gates with borrowed IDs, manipulated selfies or deepfakes. They can upload photos of older people, scan printed images, or use disposable accounts and VPNs to evade detection.