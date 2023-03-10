Cash, Corruption & Crime: How Chinese Illegal Banks in Italy Signal Global Chain

Italian investigators called it the "China underground bank" and the terminology has now also entered the system of Europol, which has already issued an alert to the EU police because the same phenomenon could be happening in other countries. The daily La Repubblica broke the story first, one that seems incredible.

In Italy, there's a secret bank with branches in Rome, Florence, Padua, Prato, Naples, and Reggio Calabria that moves billions to China by offering 'special services for customers'. The secret bank made in China, according to investigators, is able to launder billions of dollars without leaving a trace.

It is being used by Chinese citizens with huge amounts of cash as a result of tax evasion and illegal profits through a notorious mechanism of 'opening and closing' companies by Italians wanting to recycle huge amounts, Russian oligarchs who after sanctions for the war in Ukraine, cannot make tracked purchases in Italy, and Chinese millionaires who want to do shopping in Italy without being bothered by the official limit of money allowed for bank transfers.