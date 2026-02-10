Amid Hindutva Threat, Dalit Christians May Have a New Champion in Cardinal Poola

Anthony Poola, the Archbishop of Hyderabad, made waves in 2022 when he was elevated as a Cardinal by Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Now, on 7 February, he has been elected President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), the first Dalit to become the national face of Indian Christianity, which in its 2,000 years in the land has imbibed its culture, and absorbed all the ills of its caste structure.

Caste has survived Gautama, Mahatma Phule, and Bhimrao Ambedkar. Poola’s ascendancy will not end caste in the Catholic Church, much less the nation, but it is far more than a symbolic gesture. It heralds transformative possibilities for the Catholic Church, as well as for Dalit Christians and other marginalised communities across India.