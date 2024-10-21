Can Google Keep Up with OpenAI's SearchGPT?

The battle between OpenAI's SearchGPT and Google Search is shaping up to be the kind of tech rivalry we haven’t seen since Facebook knocked Orkut out of the game.

The stakes? Search dominance in a world where users are growing tired of traditional keyword-based search results, often littered with ads and SEO-driven manipulation.

A recent report by Statista shows that Google currently holds around 92 percent of the global search engine market share, making it a tough contender for any competitor to challenge.