BRICS and Other Institutions are Expanding. But is India Calling the Shots?

BRICS, the political-economic counterweight to the global political institutions dominated by the US and the industrialised nations of Europe, was established by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2009, with South Africa joining in 2010.

BRICS established a multilateral development bank (MDB) called the New Development Bank (NDB), also referred to as the BRICS Bank, in July 2014, with the five founders holding 20 percent ownership each. The NDB became operational in 2015.

Last year, in 2023, under the South African Presidency, BRICS expanded to admit five new members, i.e., Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The first BRICS+ Summit took place last week in Kazan, Russia.