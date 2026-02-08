2016 Was the Year Bollywood Stood At a Crossroads

The year 2026 began with a lot of nostalgia for 2016.

People, like grandpas who have lived through the war, waxed eloquent about how times were so much simpler back in those days. Twenty-something folks made memes and reels about the good ol’ times. Some even went so far ahead to say that 2016 was the last good year humanity had collectively.

If you keep your rose-tinted glasses on, that sentiment might still ring true, but there is no denying that the year 2016 was indeed a phenomenal one for Bollywood cinema. It wasn’t a perfect year, of course. But it was a dense one. The range itself now feels startling.