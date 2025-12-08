UP BJP President Poll Mystery: Is the RSS Backing Yogi for a Bigger Role?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s image as the Hindutva poster boy has gained further boost with his pivoting completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, placing the temple town at the centre of his politics and governance.

The fact that Arun Kumar—the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s (RSS) main political link with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—is holding parleys with the UP Chief Minister underscores Yogi’s significance within the saffron ecosystem.

This visible bonding of the RSS’ top political emissary with Yogi comes at a time when the BJP is understood to be finally placing the task of finding a successor to JP Nadda, the incumbent party chief, on a priority. Equally significant is a surge in “Hindu sammelan” across UP with apparent blessings of both Yogi and the RSS.