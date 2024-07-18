BJP Extrapolating Trump’s Assassination Attempt to Its Own Fate is Quite Absurd

There are plenty of examples from abroad. Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was killed by a right-wing extremist who opposed his peace plan with the Arab nations. Similarly, an Arab nationalist who opposed Egyptian President Anwar Sadat's peace initiative with Israel and the United States was assassinated. Remember Abraham Lincoln?

And coming back to Indira and Rajiv, both the killings were by religious and national chauvinists, whose fires of revenge were stoked by their handlers. The killers of Indira Gandhi were made to drink amrit chakhna, the holy water from the Golden Temple, before they embarked upon their heinous journey. Rajiv Gandhi’s killers were similarly indoctrinated.

Malviya will have to explain how any political campaign by the Congress party against the prime minister has had murderous intent. Ironically, BJP leaders themselves have been leading a campaign of calumny, calling Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders all kinds of things — anti-national, anti-Hindu (remember Congress-mukt Bharat?) Who will be held responsible if anything happens to any of the Congress leaders?

