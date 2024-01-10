Bilkis Bano Verdict Holds Government Accountable by Sending Rapists Back to Jail

In fact, talking directly about Gujarat’s BJP-ruled government, the Supreme Court stated that the “Gujarat government had (previously) submitted before this court (SC) that the appropriate government was the State of Maharashtra”… a contention erroneously rejected by the Supreme Court.

But at that point, “…the State of Gujarat failed to file a review petition seeking a correction of this order. (If it had done so) this litigation would not have arisen at all.” Instead, by not filing a review petition, “the State of Gujarat usurped the State of Maharashtra's power and passed the remission order.”

The question we now need to ask is, why did the Gujarat government do this? Why did they undermine justice and democracy in this manner?

To understand this, take a look at the events that followed the pardon of these 11 convicts. On 15th August 2022, these men were given mithai, they were garlanded, cheered, and felicitated, as they emerged out of jail and in the days that followed. The date, 15th August, was carefully chosen.

Clearly, the idea was to project these men as both patriots and heroes of radical Hindutva. The BJP’s MLA from Godhara, CK Raulji, who was on the Gujarat government’s remission panel, even chose to describe these 11 convicted murderers and rapists as ‘sanskari Brahmins’.