In The Trial, Franz Kafka had argued, “It's often safer to be in chains, than to be free”. While in a different context, these lines reverberate the sense of discomfort that has been running through the minds of every woman in India since 16 November 2026, when the apex court of India, in all its clemency, suspended the life sentence of the 11 men convicted of gangraping a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat.

In India, as per national data records, an incident of rape is reported every 15 minutes, but the conviction rates remain alarmingly low.

Out of every 100 reported rape cases, less than 28, estimately, result in a conviction. This implies that the gap between the occurrence of crime and accountability of the miscreant is as wide as the gnawing fear that every woman in India carries in her heart, on the road and at home.