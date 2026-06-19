Why Bhagwant Mann-Akal Takht Row Could Reshape Punjab Politics Ahead of 2027

Just days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal formally declared Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial face for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the ruling party finds itself grappling with a controversy that threatens to complicate its political calculations.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj declared Mann a "Guru Dokhi", "Khalsa Panth Virodhi", accusing him of acting against the interests of the Sikh community. The Akal Takht also called upon the Sikh community to socially and religiously distance itself from the chief minister.

The development came alongside another unprecedented move. The Akal Takht summoned Sikh ministers in the Punjab Cabinet and Sikh MLAs across party lines to appear before it on 29 June and explain their role in facilitating the passage of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.