States in South India Rank High in Access Indices, but Some Districts Falter

(This is part three of a special series titled Beyond the Averages, which disseminates the findings of the Access (In)Equality Index report, produced by researchers at the Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES) at Jindal Global University. You can access the report here. Read part one here and part two here.)
India's developmental journey resembles a vibrant mosaic, with each piece representing a different level of progress.
While some states shimmer as beacons of economic prosperity, others grapple with persistent challenges.
This unevenness isn't just a regional phenomenon. These stark contrasts exist within individual states as well, where districts can paint far different pictures.
A recent study by the Centre for New Economic Studies at OP Jindal Global University sought to answer this very question.
We attempted to conceptualise the creation of an index envisioning to measure and study differential inequality of access to basic social and economic services and opportunities in the states and union territories of India.
The last part of this series highlighted the complexities of regional inequality within seemingly well-performing states of eastern India. Now, we shift our focus southward to examine how access to basic services and opportunities varies across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana.
The paints a bright picture for southern states in India. These states have emerged as the national frontrunners in access to essential services and opportunities.
Andhra Pradesh takes third place nationally, followed closely by Kerala (fourth), Tamil Nadu (fifth), and Karnataka and Telangana sharing the eighth position. They have been the best-performing states overall.
The Paradox of Prosperity: Uneven Development in the South
Looking deeper, the report dissects each state's performance across various access categories.
We see that Kerala takes the lead with 83.4 percent of its population residing in pucca (permanent) houses with 45.3 percent of households having access to clean cooking fuel.
Telangana and Karnataka follow closely behind, ranking tenth and eleventh respectively with 58.5 percent and 42.8 percent having access to clean cooking fuel.
Similarly, Andhra Pradesh stands out for providing 100 percent coverage under the National Food Security Scheme, but clean cooking fuel access remains a challenge (only 39.7 percent).
All southern states dominate the national healthcare landscape.
Andhra Pradesh takes a stellar second place nationally, followed by Tamil Nadu (third), Kerala (fourth), and Telangana (sixth).
Notably, Kerala shines with a near-perfect institutional birth rate.
Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, although having a high institutional birth rate (96.5 percent) and a low child mortality rate (35.2 percent), lags behind.
In terms of education:
While Andhra Pradesh leads in schools with female toilets, it lags in terms of the net enrollment ratio and vocational courses accredited under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).
Karnataka showcases a strong net enrollment rate (66.8 percent) but struggles with internet access in schools (only 29.5 percent have functional internet).
Telangana presents a similar picture with limited functional computers (42.9 percent) and internet (22.9 percent) in schools.
Southern states display a strong performance in bank account penetration, Karnataka leads with 98 percent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (94.6 percent), whereas Kerala shows a slight dip at 93 percent.
In case of legal recourse, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu rank second, third, and fourth respectively.
However, prison occupancy rates highlight a potential area for improvement. Andhra Pradesh has a rate of 90.7 percent, Karnataka suffers from overcrowding at 100.6 percent, and Telangana sits at 91.5 percent.
Regional Imbalances at Play in Top-Performing States
While the Access Inequality Report 2024 paints a rosy picture for southern states in India, a closer look reveals a more nuanced reality. These states, while ranking highly overall, show significant disparities between districts.
Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) exposes a concerning gap in access to antenatal care for pregnant women across Karnataka.
Districts like Koppal witnessed a meager 164 women receiving various types of antenatal care, while Bangalore urban boasted a significantly higher number at 797.
This highlights the need for targeted interventions to bridge the gap and ensure all women have access to proper prenatal care.
Similarly, the Karnataka Economic Survey 2022-23 reveals disparities in rural housing projects.
Districts like Bagalkot fell short of their target by a substantial margin, completing only 284 houses under the Indira Awas Yojana/Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) scheme against a target of 1022.
Conversely, Koppal achieved a higher completion rate, reaching 1175 houses out of a target of 1343.
These figures underscore the importance of monitoring and addressing regional imbalances in government initiatives.
Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) data for Telangana showcases a similar story of uneven development.
While Warangal enjoys a high LFPR of 656, districts like Hyderabad lag behind at 488. Karimnagar fares even better with a participation rate of 744.
This disparity indicates a need for policies that encourage job creation and economic opportunities in lagging districts.
The unemployment rate data presents an even starker picture. Hyderabad grapples with a high unemployment rate while districts like Mahbubnagar enjoy a significantly lower rate of 9 percent.
This paints a contrasting picture within the state, highlighting the need for targeted employment generation programmes in areas with higher unemployment.
Targeted Interventions for Equitable Development
To bridge these development gaps within high-performing southern states, targeted interventions are crucial.
In Karnataka, districts could benefit from awareness campaigns promoting the importance of prenatal care and incentivising women to attend checkups.
For housing disparities, the government can consider relaxing the eligibility criteria or offering additional financial assistance to families in districts with low completion rates.
Telangana's situation requires a two-pronged approach. Districts with lower LFPRs could benefit from skill development programmes, aligned with local industries, and attracting new businesses through tax breaks or infrastructure development.
For high unemployment districts like Hyderabad, government initiatives focusing on promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities can be explored.
By implementing these targeted strategies alongside existing programmes, southern states can ensure a more equitable distribution of development and improve the well-being of all their citizens.
Understanding these regional disparities is extremely crucial for developing targeted interventions and overall growth.
(The authors would like to also thank the fellow contributors on the AEI report: Dr Siddhartha Bhaskar, Aryan Govindakrishnan, and Jheel Doshi for making this study possible.)
(Deepanshu Mohan is Professor of Economics, Dean, IDEAS, Office of Inter Disciplinary Studies, and Director, Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), OP Jindal Global University. He is a Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics, and a 2024 Fall Academic Visitor to the Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, University of Oxford. Aditi Desai is a Senior Research Analyst with CNES and a Team Lead of its Infosphere Team, This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
