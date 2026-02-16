The Real Stakes of the AI Impact Summit Go Beyond This Week

The AI Impact Summit 2026—being hosted by India from 16 to 20 February—is the largest AI policy gathering in the country’s history.

The scale alone demands attention: there are more than 700 planned panel discussions, closed-door roundtables, research exchanges or deliberations, around 400 exhibitors from 30 countries in the summit’s AI Expo, and a packed diplomatic and industry calendar that extends beyond the main venues into aligned events across New Delhi.

The summit has also drawn attention from 20 heads of state and government representatives, alongside delegations from 45-plus countries and leadership from major international organisations and global tech companies. Anyone that is involved in AI policy, markets, or deployment has their eyes set on New Delhi this week.

However, the real impact is the implementation discipline that will entail after the summit.