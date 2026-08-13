Is India’s Secular Democracy More Threatened Than Ever After SIR?

Political scientist Niraja Jayal explains that the “foundational conception of universal equal citizenship in our constitution and in the law on citizenship was underpinned by a presumption of citizenship. That presumption of universal citizenship is being replaced by a presumption of universal alienage”.

At the heart of the crisis of citizenship and the potential to manufacture mass statelessness on a scale never seen in the democratic world is competing ideas about who is entitled to be a citizen of India? The exclusionary idea of citizenship seems to be triumphing over constitutional universality.

What makes the SIR even more dangerous for democracy, Teltumbde explains, is that it is being conducted while the state did not allow the census to be conducted for five years from 2021, when it was due. “The irony is brutal. A state that demands documents to prove citizenship refuses to document its own population. Papers are demanded selectively —weaponised against the vulnerable, suspended when they might constrain power. Documentation here serves control, not truth”. A SIR conducted without census data is not efficiency, he explains; “it is sovereign power unmoored from empirical accountability. It is the assertion of authority to redraw the political community without submitting that authority to demographic reality”. The state is no longer “administering democracy. It is editing it”.

This, Teltumbde warns us, is how democracies decay— “not through dramatic constitutional ruptures but through procedural normalisation. When voting becomes contingent on bureaucratic approval, when millions can be removed through administrative exercises, democracy survives only as ritual”.

The century-old Hindutva project of dismantling India’s secular democracy and diminishing the right of Muslims and Christians to belong as equal citizens with equal rights in this teeming, ancient country is critically threatened as never before in the journey of the Indian republic. A day must come—and it must come soon—when the silent majority breaks their silence and stands in resolute solidarity with its oppressed compatriots of persecuted and excluded religions and castes. The ideological project of hate thrives in hearts and minds. It is only in hearts and minds that it can be defeated.

This is the most important battle of our age.

I am grateful to Syed Rubeel Haider Zaidi for his research support.

(The author is a social activist, writer, and researcher who started the Karwan-e-Mohabbat campaign in solidarity with the victims of communal or religiously motivated violence. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)