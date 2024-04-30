As Testing Times for Democracy Are Upon Us, Reasons Why ‘Not To’ Hail Hitler

In March 1945, as the Soviet Red Army approached Berlin in an orgy of destruction, Hitler, reduced to a helpless pig hiding from a pack of ravenous wolves, slid into his bunker on 'In der Ministergärten’ street. Here, he would live out the last six weeks of his life.

A month after Hitler moves into the bunker the fortifications of Berlin are penetrated by the Soviets and the Battle of Berlin begins in earnest. On 20 April, leaders of the evaporating Nazi party get together in the bunker to celebrate Hitler’s 56th birthday. By this time, two of the most monstrous Nazis, Heinrich Himmler and Hermann Goering, had already fallen out with Hitler for attempting to negotiate with the Allies without his consent.

Albert Speer, Minister for Defence Production and Hitler’s chief architect who designed for him a new parliament (Reichstag) and a swanky office-cum-residence (Chancery), also lets him down by not implementing Hitler’s Nero Decree – an order to destroy the German infrastructure to prevent their use by the Allied forces as they advanced into Germany.