Abhilash Tomy Charts History at 2022 Golden Globe Race; Show Some Love, Indians!

At 12:49 pm on 22 March 2022, a navy veteran and solo circumnavigator Cdr Abhilash Tomy KC, NM (Retd) wrote a series of tweets announcing his participation in the Golden Globe Race 2022, a solo, unassisted, circumnavigation of the Earth on sails that draws participants back to the golden age of ‘one sailor, one boat facing the great oceans of the world’. He traced the origins of the race, the challenges it posed, and reasons for throwing his hat in the ring, making a small mention of his accident when racing at third position in GGR 2018. To his 11000+ ‘followers’ on Twitter, he asked for nothing more than “wish me luck”.

About a year later, as I write, his tweet had garnered around 1040 “likes” and 197 “retweets” on Twitter — an abysmally low social media catchment for a nation with over 7500 km of coastline, a rich maritime legacy, and a Twitter base of over 27 million. Indian media of 2022 hardly gave any coverage to this audacious Indian who had then only recently hung his whites to set out on the most important voyage of his life.