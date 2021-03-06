A Rebel With a Cause: Sahir Ludhianvi’s Treasured Legacy  

Film lyricists have generally been, and still are, second class citizens in the film music pecking order. Everyone knows the names of singers, most know the music directors, but most lyricists, save a few, remain in the shadows. The awe and respect are missing.

There have been a few though who have walked shoulder to shoulder with music directors like Shailendra. But there has only been one who was ranked above them all.

Shailendra wrote on truisms without recourse to sermonising. These were delivered gently with kid gloves.