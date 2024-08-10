A Call for Systemic Reforms to Prevent Medical Negligence

In a deeply distressing incident at the Government Medical College Hospital in the Calicut district of the southern Indian state of Kerala, on 16 May 2024, a four-year-old girl, admitted for the removal of an extra finger, instead underwent surgery on her tongue. This alarming medical negligence case is a grievous error and a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive systemic reforms to ensure patient safety and accountability in India’s healthcare system.

Medical negligence is not a new phenomenon in India, and this latest case is a tragic addition to a growing list of preventable medical errors. It plagues hospitals, clinics, and care settings nationwide, with research from the National Library of Medicine revealing a staggering annual incidence rate of up to 5.2 million cases in India alone.