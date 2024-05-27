Will INDIA Bloc's EBC/OBC Strategy Make a Dent in the NDA Tally in Bihar?

The battle for Bihar enters its last leg in Phase 7 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with eight seats going to polls on 1 June. Bihar sends 40 MPs to Parliament and the BJP-led NDA (Bharatiya Janata Party, National Democratic Alliance) swept the state, bagging 39 of the 40 seats in 2019. Both the NDA and the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc have built a rainbow coalition of big and small parties.

The NDA hopes to maintain its tally with minimal losses due to the popularity of PM Modi, the silent and loyal vote base of women, and the labharthis [beneficiaries]. The INDIA bloc hopes to make a significant dent in this tally, riding on the decline in popularity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) [JDU], anti-incumbency against sitting MPs and the Modi government, and issues of inflation and unemployment.