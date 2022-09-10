Youth Set Ablaze After Scuffle In Jharkhand’s Garwha, Suffers Burn Injuries
The victim was identified as Deepak Soni, aged 37.
A youth was set ablaze by a man who allegedly poured petrol on him in the Garwha district of Jharkhand after a scuffle. The victim was identified as Deepak Soni, aged 37.
Soni’s head and face have suffered burn injuries. He was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment.
A police officer said that they reached the spot in Chitvishram village, investigated the matter, and took the victim to the hospital.
Rajesh Kumar, Inspector of the Nagar Untari Police Station, said, “We received information about a youth being set ablaze. Investigation has begun and the search for the accused is underway.”
In a video, the victim’s relative said, “He told me that a man named Kasamuddin set him on fire.”
This incident comes only weeks after a girl was set ablaze by another man in Jharkhand’s Dumka.
