Interfaith Couple Murdered in Karnataka, Woman’s Family Suspected

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in the matter by the Kalakeri Police and a search is on for the accused persons. The girl’s father Bandagisaba Tambad and their relatives – Kasimsaba Tambada, Lalesaba Vallebai, Rafik and Avalpatel – have been booked by the police for the killing.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assault, wrongful restraint, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt using arms, and under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR stated that Basavaraj and the girl were seeing each other for the past six to seven months and the families opposed their relationship since they belonged to two different communities. The accused Bandagisaba had also warned Basavaraj against contacting the girl, as per the FIR. The Kalakeri Inspector told TNM that the accused in the case are absconding. Vijayapura SP Anupam Agarwal said that no arrests were made yet in the case and the search for the accused is underway.