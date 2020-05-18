Former BJP leader and Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, along with AAP leader Sanjay Singh were detained by the Delhi police on Monday, 18 May after they sat on a dharna at Rajghat demanding deployment of armed forces and paramilitary forces to take the migrant workers home.Earlier during the day, Sinha tweeted, "I have started a dharna today from 11 AM at Rajghat, Delhi to demand the deployment of armed forces and paramilitary forces to take the migrant workers home with dignity, instead of beating them up and leaving them to die on the road. Need your support."Sinha has been a strong critic of many actions taken by the BJP government including its handling of the migrant crisis. AAP's Dilip Pandey too was detained by the police."The government has no strategy because it has no will to help the migrants. The BJP is an anti-poor government. You can call people from abroad but not help the migrants walking on the streets. The ongoing crisis has proved that," NDTV quoted AAP MP Sanjay Singh saying.(With inputs from NDTV)Pune Auto Driver Postpones Wedding, Uses Savings to Feed Migrants We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.