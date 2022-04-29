Who is Zarah Sultana, the UK MP Calling Out PM Boris Johnson's Trip to India?

Her election was backed by organisations like Unite the Union, Momentum, the Fire Brigades Union, the Communication Workers Union and the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers' Union among others.

Sultana has been a vocal critic of Boris Johnson and his government. During an interview with Vice after she was elected, the MP said, "When I look across the House and I see Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, a guy who has called Muslim women 'bank robbers' and gay men 'tank topped bum boys'? This is a party that has caused absolute carnage in our communities. It breaks my heart."

She recently accused the British prime minister of "robbing the public purse." The speaker, in response, told her that this was "just not the case" before asking her to withdraw her comments.

She was one of the over 200 signatories from the United Kingdom who in 2020 wrote an open letter that condemned the "dictatorial and majoritarian agenda" being pursued by the Modi government.