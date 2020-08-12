YouTuber James Charles Mocks Indian Classical Music on TikTok
YouTuber James Charles found himself in a controversy over TikTok challenge mocking Indian classical music
Make-up guru and famous YouTuber, James Charles, is the latest to have courted controversy after mocking Indian classical music on TikTok, resulting in a massive backlash by Indians.
In the latest trend, TikTokers have been uploading videos of their faces with the wavy distortion filter against the background soundtrack of classical Indian music, as seen in Charles' video.
With TikTok banned in India, Indians took to Twitter, requesting people who still have access to advocate against the trend that Charles participated in.
At present, Charles has a whopping 20.7 million subscribers on Youtube, 20.1 million followers on Instagram, and 21.5 million followers on TikTok.
