Yes Bank Remains in Heavy Demand for 3rd Day, Shares Zoom Over 59%

Shares of Yes Bank continued to remain in heavy demand for the third consecutive day and further jumped over 59 percent on Tuesday, 17 March after Moody's upgraded the company's ratings.

Rising for the third consecutive day, the company's scrip zoomed 58.09 per cent to close at Rs 58.65 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 72.91 percent to a day's high of Rs 64.15.

On the NSE, it rose sharply by 59.29 percent to close the day at Rs 59.10.