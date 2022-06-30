Xi Jinping Visits Hong Kong for 1st Time Since Pandemic for Handover Anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping travelled to Hong Kong on his first trip outside Mainland China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, 30 June, for the inauguration of Hong Kong's new chief executive, and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the British handing over Hong Kong to China.

He arrived at West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong by high-speed train, along with his wife, Peng Liyuan, and Chinese delegates.

1 July 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of when the British returned Hong Kong to China in 1997. Mainland China and Hong Kong were supposed to operate under a "one country, two systems" policy, and the people of Hong Kong given freedom of the press, assembly, and speech, which was not permitted on the mainland. According to The Guardian, "As the city of 7.4 million people marks a quarter of a century under Beijing’s rule, those promises have all but evaporated."