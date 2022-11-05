World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022: Date, Theme, Quotes, Images, and Posters

World Tsunami Awareness Day is celebrated every year on 5 November. Tsunamis can be deadly and present several health hazards. The day is observed to create awareness among people about the ill effects of this environmental catastrophe and ways to mitigate them.

After almost a century, a devastating Tsunami struck the world in 2004. Around 2,27,000 people died as a result of the tsunami that struck the Indian Ocean and had an impact on different nations, including Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Sri Lanka.

Let us read about the World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022 Date, Theme, Inspirational Quotes, and more.