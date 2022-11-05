World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022: Date, Theme, Quotes, Images, and Posters
World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022 will be celebrated today on Saturday, 5 November 2022. Quotes, images, posters.
World Tsunami Awareness Day is celebrated every year on 5 November. Tsunamis can be deadly and present several health hazards. The day is observed to create awareness among people about the ill effects of this environmental catastrophe and ways to mitigate them.
After almost a century, a devastating Tsunami struck the world in 2004. Around 2,27,000 people died as a result of the tsunami that struck the Indian Ocean and had an impact on different nations, including Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Sri Lanka.
Let us read about the World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022 Date, Theme, Inspirational Quotes, and more.
World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022: Date and Theme
This year the date of World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022 is Saturday, 5 November 2022. Every year, World Tsunami Awareness Day is observed under a specific theme. Reportedly, the theme of World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022 is 'Awareness About Tsunami Early-Warning Systems'.
World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes
“Nature has a myriad of weapons to combat human arrogance.” [Wayne Gerard Trotman]
“Then he heard a distant rumble - louder than thunder. Looking out to sea, Sawat saw a grey wall of water, the width of the horizon, tumbling at high speed towards the shoreline.” [Kevin Ansbro, Kinnara]
“We always say live for today and don't waste time worrying about tomorrow. But what keeps us up at night is knowing that tomorrow is roaring down on us like a tsunami, and a lot of us don't know how to swim.” [Barbara Nickless, Ambush]
“It is getting hazardous to live next to the ocean.” [Steven Magee]
Being here, it is just impossible to imagine what that was like, when the Tsunami hit. [Connie Sellecca]
I've always been fascinated with marine geography and how deep things are. I was spellbound by the Tsunami, for example, by the actual maps. There is just something about the unseen bottom of the sea that has always fascinated me, how deep is it. [Joan Didion]
World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022: Images and Posters
