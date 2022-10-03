World Teachers' Day 2022: Date, History, Theme, Images - How To Celebrate

Every year, World Teachers' Day is celebrated globally in the month of October to honour and pay tribute to all the teachers. The day is recognised to highlight the great role played by teachers and mentors in the lives of students. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September in the memory of birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, while the World Teachers' Day is marked on 5 October.

According to UNESCO, "World Teachers’ Day is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions."