World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, and Posters

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Quotes, images, and posters that you can share on social media for awareness.

Saima Andrabi
Published
World
2 min read
World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, and Posters
i

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), observed every year on 10 September, is being celebrated under the theme 'Creating Hope Through Action' in 2022.

It was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in association with the World Health Organization (WHO).

On this day, different organizations and national societies hold awareness and educational programmes to educate the general public about suicides, decrease stigma around it, and convey the message that suicide is not the solution and can be prevented.

According to WHO, an estimated 7,03,000 people take their life around the world each year. For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more considering it. Millions suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours. By raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide, and encouraging well-informed action, we can reduce instances of suicide around the world.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Quotes, Images, and Posters for WhatsApp and Facebook Dp

Let us check out the collection of quotes and posters for World Suicide Prevention Day 2022 that you can share with your family and friends and also put as WhatsApp DP or status to create awareness among people.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

(Photo: iStock)

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Create awareness and hope among people that suicides can be prevented.

(Photo: iStock)

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Creating awareness.

(Photo Courtesy: ifunny.co)

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

(Photo Courtesy: mentalhealthathome.org)

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

(Photo Courtesy: mentalhealthathome.org)

