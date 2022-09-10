World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, and Posters

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), observed every year on 10 September, is being celebrated under the theme 'Creating Hope Through Action' in 2022.

It was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in association with the World Health Organization (WHO).

On this day, different organizations and national societies hold awareness and educational programmes to educate the general public about suicides, decrease stigma around it, and convey the message that suicide is not the solution and can be prevented.