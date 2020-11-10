US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, Who Contradicted Trump, Fired

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has fired his Secretary of Defence Mark Esper indicating that the transition into new President-elect Joe Biden's presidency will not be a smooth one.

In a tweet on Monday, 9 November, Trump announced that Esper has been terminated and Christopher C Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be acting Defence Secretary.

Esper has been at odds with the Trump administration, especially with his insistence, during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests that there was no valid reason to deploy troops on the streets of US to curb the protest.