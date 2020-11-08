PM Modi, Other World Leaders Congratulate Biden-Harris on Win
Good wishes continue to pour in for President-Elect Joe Biden, and historical Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris.
The world watched with bated breath as Election Day turned into election week, and numbers changed as ballots were counted in the 2020 US presidential election.
On Saturday, as major news outlets announced a Biden-Harris win, political leaders from across the world took to Twitter to congratulate the duo.
INDIA
While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was one of the first to congratulate the duo, PM Narendra Modi extended his congratulations soon after on Twitter as well, writing, “I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”
CANADA
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter:
UNITED KINGDOM
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, tweeted:
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford on Twitter:
GREECE
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, said:
GERMANY
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said:
"Good that finally we have some clear numbers. We look forward to working with the next US government. We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal."
ZIMBABWE
Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, tweeted:
COLOMBIA
Mayor of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, Colombia tweeted:
"You did it!
How proud that a woman, Afro, Indian, Jamaican, great professional and extraordinary leader, became the Vice Presidency of the United States for the first time!
With every woman who wins, we all win! #TheChangeIsImparable
They won! We won!"
BELGIUM
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo celebrated American democracy in his tweet:
