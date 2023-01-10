World Hindi Diwas 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status
World Hindi Diwas or Vishwa Hindi Divas 2023 is celebrated on 10 January.
World Hindi Diwas or Vishwa Hindi Divas is observed on 10 January annually. The day is dedicated to the Hindi language and its rich cultural heritage throughout the world.
Vishwa Hindi Divas is celebrated globally to commemorate the anniversary of the first time that Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. The day has great significance because it was an opportunity for global Hindi speakers to promote the language and its literature.
Let us check out the list of quotes, wishes, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp statuses on the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Divas or World Hindi Day 2023.
World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Divas 2023 Quotes., Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
Hindi is a living language. The country's reputation will fly high along with it. [Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru]
"Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon” (Without Hindi, I am voiceless). [Mahatma Gandhi]
Hindi is the greatest language of the world. [Rahul Sankrityayan]
When we dedicate our life to mother Hindi, mother tongue Hindi, then we can be called lovers of Hindi. [Seth Govind Das]
"Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hi bharat ki rashtra bhasha ho sakti hai.” (I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India’s national language). [Bal Gangadhar Tilak]
I respect all the languages of the world, but I cannot tolerate that Hindi is not respected in my country. [Vinoba Bhave]
Hindi is the language that is the fodder for the minds and hearts of millions of Indian men and women. [Hazari Prasad Dwivedi]
"This Hindi Divas 2022, pledge to make the Hindi language accessible to all Indians. Happy Vishwa Hindi Divas Day."
"Speaking in Hindi doesn't make us inferior; in fact, it proves how much we love our country and its culture. Happy World Hindi Day 2023."
We are proud to be Indian and speak Hindi as our first language. Happy Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2023.
The country won't be freed from poverty until the power of Hindi is given to the underprivileged. Happy World Hindi Day 2023!
Every day, honour the exquisite Hindi literature! Happy Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2023, everyone.
“Hindi is very beautiful and logical, and we must always appreciate it for its uniqueness. Happy World Hindi Day to all.”
