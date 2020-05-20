The 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) on Tuesday, 19 May, unanimously adopted a resolution to conduct an independent probe into the World Health Organization's COVID-19 response.Calling for “a step-wise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment,” the countries taking part in the WHO’s annual assembly adopted the resolution.This is being done to review the experience gained and the lessons learnt from the WHO-coordinated international health response to coronavirus, CNN reported.India is among 58 nations, including 27 European Union members, who had moved the draft resolution demanding evaluation of the World Health Organization’s response towards the novel coronavirus pandemic.The adoption of the resolution also comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to permanently halt US funding to the World Health Organization and “reconsider” the country’s membership in the United Nations body if it does not “commit to major substantive improvements” within the next 30 daysThe European Union has also welcomed the adoption of its resolution on COVID-19 response by the WHA."We welcome the World Health Assembly's adoption by consensus of the resolution initiated by the European Union and its member states on the importance of a collective response to the coronavirus pandemic," said the joint statement by EU Vice-President Josep Borrel and Commissioner Stella Kyriakidesas cited by Sputnik.“The 15 member states of the WHO have convened at the Assembly unprecedented times, showing their determination to defeat the virus through collective global action,” the statement added.(With inputs from ANI)WHO Denies COVID-19 ‘Cover-Up Call’ Between Xi Jinping & Dr Tedros