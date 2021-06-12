World Day Against Child Labour 2021: History, Theme & Slogans

World Day Against Child Labour is observed every year on 12 June. The days is marked to spread awareness about the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.

As per United Nations (UN), today, throughout the world, around 218 million children work, many full-time. More than half of them are exposed to the worst forms of child labour such as work in hazardous environments, slavery, or other forms of forced labour, illicit activities including drug trafficking and prostitution, as well as involvement in armed conflict.

In order to solve this problem, governments, work organizations, civil society needs to come together and make collaborative efforts.