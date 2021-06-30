World Asteroid Day 2021: History & Significance

World Asteroid Day is observed every year on 30 June. The day is observed to spread awareness about the risks of Asteroid impacts.

According to asteroidday.org, the main objective of the day is to to educate people about the risks and opportunities of asteroids. This is done by hosting events, providing educational resources and regular communications to our global audience on multiple digital platforms.

The day is observed annually on 30 June to mark the anniversary of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, Russian Federation. According to NASA, "The only entry of a large meteoroid into Earth's atmosphere in modern history with firsthand accounts was the Tunguska event," reported NDTV.