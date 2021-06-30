World Asteroid Day 2021: History & Significance
World Asteroid Day is observed annually on 30 June to mark the anniversary of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, 1908
World Asteroid Day is observed every year on 30 June. The day is observed to spread awareness about the risks of Asteroid impacts.
According to asteroidday.org, the main objective of the day is to to educate people about the risks and opportunities of asteroids. This is done by hosting events, providing educational resources and regular communications to our global audience on multiple digital platforms.
The day is observed annually on 30 June to mark the anniversary of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, Russian Federation. According to NASA, "The only entry of a large meteoroid into Earth's atmosphere in modern history with firsthand accounts was the Tunguska event," reported NDTV.
World Asteroid Day: History
The United Nations (UN) in 2016, declared 30 June as International Asteroid Day. As mentioned above, the date 30 June was chosen to observe each year the anniversary of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, Russian Federation, which happened on 30 June 1908.
World Asteroid Day: Significance
World Asteroid Day is observed to spread awareness among the massed about the asteroid impact hazard.
According to NASA, the Tunguska explosion left a scene in Siberia, Russia, with little evidence of its origin except flattening 500,000 acres of uninhabited forest, scorching the land, creating “glowing clouds” and producing shock waves that were detected around the world.
It is very important to spread awareness and inform public about such asteroid impacts, the destruction it can cause, and any future possibilities.
