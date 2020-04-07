Workers Facing Worst Crisis Since WW2 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: UN

“The pandemic is having very serious consequences for the world of work,” ILO chief Guy Ryder told reporters in a virtual briefing.

“Just over four out of every five workers live in a country where partial or total lockdowns are in operation,” he pointed out, with a full 81 percent of the global workforce of 3.3 billion people now affected.

The agency said it expected there would be "huge losses" across all different income groups, especially in upper-middle income countries.

“This far exceeds the effects of the 2008-9 financial crisis,” it said.