Won’t be Intimidated by Bolsonaro: US Journo Charged With Hacking

Prosecutors said in a statement that an unreleased audio links Greenwald to the group of hackers as they broke the law, terming it “auxiliary participation in the crime” and saying he was "seeking to subvert the idea of protection of a journalistic source into immunity to guide criminals."

Brazil's top court last year said that "the constitutional secrecy" around journalistic sources prevented the Brazilian state from using "coercive measures" against Greenwald. Because of that, a judge would have to authorise any attempt by prosecutors to formally investigate the journalist or bring charges.

Judge Ricardo Leite will analyse the unusual accusation against Greenwald and the group of six alleged hackers. There is no deadline for a decision.

The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalists said in a statement that “the charges against Greenwald are based on a distorted interpretation of conversations of the journalist with his source, and has as its sole purpose embarrassing the professional, which is very serious.”