Won’t Attend Biden’s Inauguration on 20 Jan: US Prez Donald Trump

The inauguration is the formal ceremony marking the beginning of a new presidential term and takes place in Washington DC.

US political customs dictate that the outgoing president of the country be present at the inauguration of the new leader. However, reports had suggested earlier that Trump would not be attending Biden’s inauguration.

A report by Politico said that there is a possibility that Trump and Melania will leave for their South Florida resort Mar-a-Lago a day ahead of the inauguration. However, the report said that despite Trump not making an appearance, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the presidential inauguration in a show of support for peaceful transition.