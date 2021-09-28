Women Won't Be Allowed to Work at or Attend Universities: Kabul Univ Chancellor

After the takeover of Kabul, the Taliban has claimed to be a reformed body and different from the Taliban of the 90s. The organisation has on multiple occasions said it would provide women with rights – as long as they are in accordance with the Shariat law – and give them the opportunity to study and work.

However, there have been reports of women being sent back from their workplaces and colleges, forced marriages of girls, and women being beaten up for not adhering to the dress code.