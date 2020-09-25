‘If We Can Help, Would Love to Help’: Trump on India-China Row

With an eye on Nobel Peace Prize, United States President Donald Trump wants to mediate the dispute between India and China, even though his offers have been turned down.

Asked by a reporter on Thursday about his nomination for the prize for promoting Israel-Arab relations, he said, “I know that China now, and India, are having difficulty, and very – very substantial difficulty. And hopefully, they'll be able to work that out. If we can help, we'd love to help.”