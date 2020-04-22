Wish Him Well: Trump on Kim Jong Un’s Reported Surgery
US President Donald Trump wished North Korea's Kim Jong Un “well” but stopped short of directly commenting on the reclusive leader’s health amid reports that he underwent a serious surgery, as per a report by AFP.
“If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, it's a very serious condition,” he said.
The United States had fuelled speculation about Kim Jong Un’s health after stating that they had received information that the North Korean leader was in a critical condition after undergoing cardiovascular surgery last week, as indicated in a CNN report quoting an anonymous US official.
The South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into US media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.
Officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said that they couldn't immediately confirm the report. The anonymous US official, CNN reported, said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery.
South Korea's presidential office on Tuesday said no suspicious activities have been detected in North Korea. The presidential Blue House added it couldn't confirm Kim's current health, AP reported.
