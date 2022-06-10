Won't Hesitate To Start a War Over Taiwan, China's Defence Minister Tells US

Beijing will start a war without hesitation regardless of the consequences if Taiwan were to declare its independence, China's defence minister warned his US counterpart on Friday, 10 June, according to ministry officials.

"If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost," China's defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian quoted minister Wei Fenghe as saying during his meeting with the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin.

The Chinese minister vowed that Beijing would topple any "Taiwan independence" plot and not let the "unification of the motherland" falter, the Chinese defence ministry said.