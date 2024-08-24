Will We See Any Change in Our Policy Towards Chinese Investment?

Invariably, economic surveys are readable documents prepared by economic advisors, whose prescriptions are seldom followed by bureaucrats when they are drafting the budget. This time around, the economic survey for the year 2024-25 that was tabled on the floor of the House had an unusual suggestion. Simply stated, it asked the Indian government to cosy up to the Chinese economy by finding a “balance between importing goods from China and importing capital (FDI) from China.”

How did this suggestion to work closely with China come up when Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to go to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting that took place in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, in the first week of July, and seemingly did not want to be seen alongside President Xi Jinping?

Informed sources claim that the prime minister was all set to go to Astana and seemed to have made all the preparations, but for some reason, suddenly backed off. These sources claim that the presence of Xi was the reason.