Why North Korean Prosperity Would be the Ruin of Kim Jong-un

Both North Korea and East Germany were separated by communism from the other half of their once-unified nation. They are countries founded entirely on the rejection of their capitalist brothers.

The Korean peninsula has been split in two since 1945, when Soviet and American troops liberated it from Japan at the end of World War II. The Allies divided the peninsula along the 38th parallel, with the Soviets occupying the North and the Americans occupying the South.

This split deepened in June 1950, when the communist North tried to unify the country under its rule, invading the South.