Japan: Why PM Yoshihide Suga Unexpectedly Stepped Down – And What Happens Next?

It is difficult to characterise Suga’s short reign. An uncharismatic figure, he had no overarching message, few signature policies, and no “vision” for Japan. He never fully emerged from the shadow of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe. Even a year into his rule, he still seemed like a caretaker leader .

Unable to recover public support for his cabinet, even after Japan’s very strong performance at the Tokyo Olympics, his approval ratings slid throughout the summer, reaching record lows , and this week plunging below 30 percent. Suga stepped down in order to improve the LDP’s chances of maintaining power.