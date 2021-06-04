Why Nations Best Placed to Curb COVID Seem to Have Fared the Worst

During the first year of the pandemic, it was wealthier countries, with their comparatively stronger health systems, civil services, legal systems and other public services, that suffered the highest rates of COVID-19. Indeed, countries rated to be best prepared to respond to public health threats such as pandemics – those with the greatest “ global health security ” – had the most COVID-related fatalities.

On the face of it, this makes no sense. Poorer countries with weaker, less effective state institutions wouldn’t be expected to fare better in a pandemic. So in a recent working paper , we took a deep dive into the statistics to find out what might explain this unusual situation.