COVID, Trump: What’s Fuelling Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans?

On 29 March, just minutes away from Times Square, 65-year-old Vilma Kari was brutally attacked on her way to church. Kari, who emigrated from the Philippines to the US decades ago, was repeatedly kicked and stomped on by her attacker, resulting in serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis.

The attack was among the latest in an increasing spate of anti-Asian hate crimes since the beginning of the pandemic. A week earlier, eight people were killed in a deadly shooting at the Atlanta spas, six of whom were Asian American.